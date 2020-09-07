Prime Day warm-up: Amazon deals continue with Echo Dot at just £29.99

Amazon Prime Day has ordinarily been a great opportunity to get an Amazon device at a seriously discounted price. Unfortunately, nothing about 2020 has been ordinary and the mid-year event was put on hold.

After rumours of the Amazon shopping event being cancelled, Prime Day is now expected to arrive later than usual this year. Not due to take place until October – and with Black Friday taking place not long after – there is a very real chance that all the discounts could come at once.

Which is great if you’re able to wait, but many shoppers may be hoping to get some Amazon deals a little earlier than that. Luckily, it seems Amazon isn’t keen to wait until October either as the online retailer has cut prices on a number of their own range of tech devices and smart speakers.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best offers on Amazon’s devices, including Kindle and Amazon Echo deals.

Amazon Devices Deals

You can get your hands on a 3rd generation Echo Dot for £29.99. Usually £49.99, the Echo Dot with Alexa is supposedly Amazon’s most popular smart speaker. The larger Echo Plus with premium speakers powered by Dolby is also seeing slashed prices, selling for £79.99, saving you £60.

If you’re more of a visual person, you may prefer the Amazon Echo Show 8. With an 8-inch HD screen, the smart display allows you to make video calls, watch films and answer the door, all hands-free. It even doubles up as a digital photo frame when not in active use. Typically setting you back £119.99, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is now on offer for £69.99.

For something smaller, try the Amazon Echo Show 5 for £49.99. With a compact 5.5-inch display, the Echo Show 5 should easily fit on any work counter or bedside table. Usually £79.99, Alexa comes in-built so you can voice control everything from your lights to the thermostat.

Already thinking about Christmas presents? For less than £100, this Kindle bundle could be ideal for any book-loving family member. With a glare-free display, the Kindle can hold thousands of titles and also comes with a fabric cover to avoid any bumps and scratches during your travels and 5W power adaptor.

The Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet has seen its price drop, too. Now £139.48, the 8-inch tablet comes with a wireless charging dock, 32GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

For more discounts from the online retailer, keep an eye on our Amazon Black Friday deals page.