How much will the Playstation 5 cost? What we know about the price

The dawn of a new era is coming. Both Sony and Microsoft are gearing up to enter the console wars all over again with new, next-generation video game consoles coming for both.

Advertisement

But with us all ready for much lighter wallets in the latter part of the year, we still do not have any solid information regarding their release.

While we wait to find out how much the new consoles will set us back, here is what we know so far about the price of the PlayStation 5.

Playstation 5 price: How much will the Playstation 5 cost?

Despite a release date – that we still do not know – getting closer and closer, we still have not yet had any official indication of how much the cost of the console will be. That being said, there is one price that keeps popping up in conversation and leaks- £449 (or $499/€499 depending on where you’re reading this from).

While there were many who speculated a much higher cost- we heard £549 at one point – with so many reports now saying £449, that’s what we are going to go with for now – for the sake of or bank balances, we hope we are right.

As for bundles, while we do not yet have any hints as to how much extra they will add on to the price, we would imagine that FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be featured games at launch.

Should I wait for the PlayStation 5?

Well, that depends how long you are willing to wait. While there are offers for multiple products on the way over the festive season, we would be surprised to see any significant drop in price for the PlayStation 5 given that we expect it to be released around that time anyway.

And if other past, successful, console launches are anything to go by, you may struggle to get hold of one after the first initial wave of sales hit stock levels. That being said, if you aren’t 4k ready yet, or you’re happy with the console you have for the moment, then most games for the foreseeable future will be available on the Playstation 4 too.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news. We also have the latest video game release dates to keep you busy.