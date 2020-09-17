Where to pre-order PlayStation 5 – who has stock and best deals (updated)
We finally know all there is to know about the PlayStation 5 after what feels like an eternity of waiting. While we have known about the specs of the machine and how it looks for some time now, the price and the release date have remained a mystery.
While the Xbox Series X price was revealed recently, Sony fans were left waiting- until tonight that is. Now have all the details, PS5 games, confirmed price and specs, and the biggest question is- how do we get our hands on one?
Well, with difficulty. GAME, Smyths, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight but it was quickly snapped up.
There are two consoles available the PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a digital PS5 edition (£349.99).
Here is all you need to know about how to pre-order the PS5.
When can I pre-order the PlayStation 5?
Pre-orders have gone live today (17th September), but there seems to be a few issues with websites showing a PS5 page to buy but no product as it was snapped up so quickly.
Largely, pre-orders are only available for the standard PS5 and not the cheaper digital edition.
Where can I pre-order the PlayStation 5?
- Smyths – live but out of stock.
- Very – live but out of stock.
- Amazon UK – live but out of stock.
- Currys PC World – pre-orders now LIVE
- Argos – pre-orders go live on 18th September.
- GAME – pre-orders live, promising bundles, but sold out
We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the above to see if stock has come back in!
PS5 Accessories
As well as the PS5 console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote.
DualSense Controller
GAME – £59.99
Very – £59.99
Smyths Toys – £49.99
DualSense Charging Station
Very – £24.99
Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock
HD Camera
Very– £49.99
Smyths Toys – £49.99
PS5 Media Remote
GAME £24.99
Very £24.99
Smyths Toys – £24.99
Pulse 3D Headset
GAME – not available
Very – £89.99
Smyths Toys – £89.99
