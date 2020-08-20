Will the PS5 go on sale on Black Friday? Playstation 5 deals and price

Fans have been waiting for the Playstation 5 release for years – and now it’s finally upon us.

There’s just a little problem called the price that might be preventing some of us from experiencing the next generation of gaming – so will the PS5 see some launch deals this Black Friday?

We’ve broken down the chances below – or there’s still a chance to get a great PS4 deal ahead of the Prime Day and Black Friday rush.

When is the PS5 release date?

Of course, for the PS5 to get Black Friday deals it needs to have launched by late November – something which hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

The PS5 has only been slated to release in Holiday 2020 – which could mean October, November, or December 2020.

However, a November release is quite likely – especially as the Xbox Series X has been confirmed to launch that month.

What is the PS5 price?

Like the release date, the cost of the PS5 is also shrouded in mystery – but is expected to be significant.

The general consensus from analysts and insiders is a $499 price point – around £449 for the UK market.

However, reports of rising manufacturing costs may lead to a price rise for all next-gen consoles – a recent Xbox Series X price leak put Microsoft’s new machine at $599.

Bear in mind nothing is confirmed just yet – and the disc-less PS5 is set to retail cheaper than the disc drive edition.

Will the PS5 be on offer on Black Friday?

Sony will surely want to launch their shiny new console in time for Black Friday, a perfect opportunity to start shifting units and snagging customers for the next console life cycle.

However, being a new console, don’t expect too drastic a discount, especially if stock is low following disruption from Covid-19. The best PS5 deals during Black Friday will be the games themselves – and there are certainly a lot of them going by Sony’s games reveal.

Even if the actual console isn’t heavily discounted, this will still be great deals on bundles, allowing you to get heavily discounted or even free accessories and games with your new console – including upcoming games such as Godfall, Marvel’s Avengers, and Gods and Monsters.

The PS4 and PS4 Pro, on the other hand, will certainly see some great deals as retailers attempt to shift old stock – as well as discounts on PS VR.

For more news, visit our technology section.