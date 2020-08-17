Alexa compatible devices: what smart products work with Alexa?

It seems that almost every aspect of our lives is getting “smarter”, with high-tech versions of everything from your bedroom blind to your front doorbell. Amazon’s Alexa allows users to dictate commands using only their voice.

Advertisement

As companies create increasingly more products with built in Alexa compatibility, the parts of our homes which can be controlled remotely is ever-growing.

Amazon has plenty of its own creations, most notably its smart Amazon Fire TV stick (and we’ve found out where to grab the cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals right now), or perhaps the larger Amazon Fire TV cube.

However, there are also lots of products by other brands which are also compatible with Alexa. If you’ve already got an Amazon device such as the Echo range (featured below), then you’re ready to connect them up and go.

Below, we explain a selection of product types which have the potential to work with Alexa and provide some suggestions on models which are worth checking out.

What devices work with Alexa?

As well as Amazon specific products, there is also a huge list of devices made by other retailers which are designed to be compatible with the Alexa voice assistant.

Some of the most popular products are smart TVs and speakers, although there are plenty of standard household items which have had a technological upgrade. It’s now possible to get everything from lightbulbs and doorbells to blinds and plugs which are compatible with Alexa.

Take a look at our pick of devices which work with Alexa in the sections below:

What TVs work with Alexa?

TCL 43DP628 4K UHD Smart TV (various sizes)

Amazon

This Smart TV is available in four screen sizes; 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch. If you buy it from Amazon there’s also the option to purchase it as a package including a soundbar or wall mount, so you can get everything set up at once. The TV has Alexa compatibility, 4K picture quality and Dolby Audio for clear sound.

Buy now from £299

Philips 55OLED754 55-inch Smart Ambilight 4K TV

AO

Dolby Vision and a 4K Ultra HD display should deliver a high quality picture on this 55 inch smart TV. Alexa is built in for hands-free control and connectivity. There’s also special extras like a back light which projects a glow around the TV onto the wall behind, which makes it look ultra high-tech.

Buy now for £989

Toshiba 24WK3A63DB 24-inch Smart 720p HD Ready TV

AO

This smaller smart TV is ideal for more compact spaces or rooms such as bedrooms and the kitchen where you won’t usually need a cinema sized screen. Freeview is included on this model and there’s also parent controls in case this is going into a child’s bedroom. And of course, Alexa is ready installed.

Buy now for £179

Samsung QE32LS03TB 32-inch Smart 1080p Full HD TV

AO

This smart TV is so smart it doesn’t look like a television at all. When not in use, the TV frame is designed to look like a piece of art, so it can blend subtly into your living room. There are a range of gallery paintings on the TV or you can choose your own family photos if you’d prefer. Freeview is included as well Alexa and there is also 1080p full HD resolution.

Buy now for £549

Toshiba 55 Inch 55UL5A63DBS Smart 4K Alexa TV

This 55 inch Smart TV from Toshiba is compatible with Alexa voice control, so you won’t need to move an inch from your favourite sofa spot. It also comes already installed with apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, although you’ll need to have your own accounts to watch. There’s also Freeview Play, an LED screen and 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Buy now for £379

What smart speakers work with Alexa?

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) Smart speaker

Amazon

The Amazon Echo is the classic smart speaker which features Alexa voice control. You can ask it to change the volume or switch songs, which the speaker can play from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more. You can also use it to communicate with smart speakers in other rooms of the house, track your fitness and control other home tech such as thermostats and lights (featured further on).

Buy now for £69.99

Amazon Dot (3rd generation) Smart Speaker

Amazon

The Dot is essentially a miniature version of the Amazon Echo smart speaker and features Alexa voice control. It can do lots of handy things like read the news, check the weather and control other smart tech around the house. When playing music, you can also pair it with another Amazon Dot to multiply your sound and play tunes all around the house.

Buy now for £49.99

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

John Lewis

This Bluetooth speaker from high-end brand Bang & Olufsen is portable, so you can take it anywhere with you. It’s wireless, so you can use it outdoors as well as indoors, and it features three microphones which make it ideal as a speakerphone in case you need it for conference calls. You can also connect to Alexa via Bluetooth so you can still take full advantage of the digital voice assistant.

Buy now for £199.99

Bose Home Speaker

John Lewis

This slick home speaker promises to deliver wall-to-wall sound from the single device, thanks to custom internal drivers which propel sound in opposite directions to bounce off walls. You can control everything with your voice using Alexa compatibility and your music options are helpfully shown on the front screen.

Buy now for £329

Sonos One

Amazon

This smart speaker by Sonos is compatible with Alexa and can wirelessly connect to other Sonos speakers and play music in different rooms of the house. This second generation has a bigger memory and should be able to provide rich sound quality from a relatively compact, table-top device.

Buy now for £199

What other smart home devices work with Alexa?

Alexa smart bulbs and lights

Amazon

While smart TVs and speakers might seem the most obvious choice for Alexa compatibility, there are plenty of other home devices which can be controlled in the same way. For instance, there are various smart bulbs which can be fitted into your home and can be switched on, off, dimmed or even alter the colour remotely using Alexa.

Check out these Alexa compatible smart lights:

Alexa smart doorbells

Amazon

Even the traditional front doorbell has been given an upgrade. New Alexa compatible versions can features cameras and two way communication, so you always know exactly who is at your door. If you live in a flat, there are also versions which can slot into the peephole space.

Check out these Alexa compatible doorbells:

Alexa smart security cameras

Amazon

If you’re after smart tech cameras which can help you feel even safer, there are plenty of home security cameras which can be controlled using Alexa. Designed for indoors and outdoors, there are cameras for exterior surveillance as well as for keeping an eye on little ones indoors.

Check out these Alexa compatible security cameras:

Alexa smart thermostats

Amazon

One increasingly popular choice for smart home tech are thermostats. Being able to control the temperature of your home from wherever you are is a big draw of these devices and many of them can be controlled using Amazon’s Alexa, even when they’re made by other big brands such as Google.

Check out these Alexa compatible thermostats:

Alexa smart blinds

Amazon

You don’t even have to open your blinds in the morning any more and can control it all through Alexa. There are various blind “engines” which you can connect to your existing blinds and can roll them up and down on your behalf. Not all styles of blinds are suitable so do make sure yours are before purchasing.

Check out these Alexa compatible blind engines:

Ajax Online Blind Engine Motor Buy now for £89.75

HC Smart Blind Engine Buy now for £87.99



Alexa smart plugs

Amazon

Smart plugs are handy devices which fit into your usual home sockets. You then plug your usual small appliances, such as perhaps a lamp, into the smart plug and Alexa enables you to turn the device on and off remotely. You can also get extension chord varieties featuring sockets for multiple devices.

Check out these Alexa compatible smart plugs: