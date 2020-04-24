Is Prime Day Cancelled? Everything you need to know for 2020 event

In what would be its sixth year, Amazon Prime Day, like almost everything else in the world, has been thrown into question by the global coronavirus lockdown.

With demand for online deliveries higher than ever and added pressure on warehouse and delivery staff due to social distancing regulations, many online retailers have been struggling to cope.

Some of the big names like TK Maxx and its interiors brand, Homesense, have temporarily shut up shop completely, both on the high street and online.

So would Amazon be able to cope with a flurry of additional orders if they were to go ahead with Prime Day? Will Prime Day be cancelled or delayed?

We’ve had a look into what we can tell so far.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is the Amazon flash sale available to Amazon Prime members. It’s essentially an exclusive version of Black Friday or Cyber Monday, with price drops and special deals across the site.

Only those who have an Amazon Prime account (including during a free trial) will be able to take advantage of the special offers.

When is Prime Day usually?

The first Prime Day happened in 2015. It was reportedly a marketing experiment designed to increase sales on the site over the quieter summer period. Due to it’s popularity, the event has been run every year since.

For the past five years, Prime Day has been held annually in July. In 2019, the event took place from 15th to the 16th of July and reportedly outsold the earlier Black Friday and Cyber Monday events from a few months before.

Will Prime Day be cancelled?

There has been much speculation around whether Prime Day will be cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, who has seen internal meeting notes from Amazon, the event may instead be postponed until August.

What Prime Day deals will there be?

From the same meeting notes, Reuters reported that Amazon is expecting a likely potential hit of $100 million (although it predicted up to $300 million as a worst case scenario) due to excess unsold devices from delaying the event, such as the voice-controlled Echo speaker.

It may therefore be that the Echo and similar Amazon devices are some of the most likely items to be sold at a discounted rate when the Prime Day event does eventually take place.

Amazon are yet to make an official announcement on the event and declined to comment to Reuters regarding the reported information learned from the internal meeting.

