Where can you buy a Switch Ring Fit? These retailers still have stock

With all this time spent inside you may be feeling a little sluggish, but if you have a Nintendo Switch there’s an add on to get you moving – the Ring Fit Adventure.

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for one, you may be finding it a bit hard to come by. Most of the big retailers are either out of stock or pushing back delivery.

The Nintendo Store itself has sold out of the Ring Fit Adventure – not so long ago it said it had “extremely limited” availability which shows how fast they’re selling.

Luckily there seems to be some stock of the physical Ring Fit Adventure still in the UK.

We’ve had a sweep of stores and tracked down a few places you can still buy the Ring Fit Adventure to make things a little easier for you.

Make sure you’re buying it from a trustworthy source too, we know it can be tempting to turn to sellers on Amazon or eBay but just check where it is coming from and how much you are paying.

Remember you’ll need the console too to play the game, we’ve also looked at where to buy the Nintendo Switch for you too.

Where can I buy Ring Fit Adventure?

Brands like GAME and Smyths have sold out, but Argos has stock right now.

Argos

The Ring Fit Adventure is still in stock at Argos. The tool and game costs slightly more than usual, but it’s not a massive leap in price.

Get the Ring Fit Adventure for £69.99 at Argos, just remember to check the delivery date.

Very

Very had the Ring Fit Adventure for £69.99 too, but it’s currently out of stock. We’ll update you when it’s available to buy again.

Amazon

Amazon did have the Ring Fit Adventure in stock, but it’s now showing as unavailable. Be careful and check sellers’ details before buying.

If you need the Nintendo Switch Lite you can pre-order it for £129.99 on Amazon now.

What is Ring Fit Adventure?

The Ring Fit Adventure is a fitness game from Nintendo that you can play on Switch. It’s still a game rather than exercise really, but the action-RPG lets you squat, crunch and yoga your way through the fitness moves as if it was any normal work out.

The game element comes in the competition. You’re on a quest to build a stacked bodybuilding dragon (because why not?) in the story mode. There are mini games as well and focused workouts.

The Ring Fit is a sort of hoop, like a pilates ring, that you slide the joy controller onto. There’s also a strap to fasten onto your leg, this tracks your movement.

We can understand why Ring Fit is selling out. Stuck indoors it’s a good way to get exercising and motivate you to get moving.