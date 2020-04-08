Accessibility Links

Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite? These retailers still have stock

Nintendo Switch Lites are running out of stock - here's where you can still get one

Nintendo Switch Coral

If the prospect of several weeks in lockdown has prompted you to consider purchasing a Nintendo Switch, then you’re not alone.

The latest video game console from the Japanese electronics company has been flying off the shelves during quarantine, to the point where the original Switch has sold out at major retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis – and the Switch Lite is becoming more scarce.

It’s hardly surprising – not only do people have plenty of spare time on their hands but new games such as Animal Crossing have taken over the internet, and indeed the waking hours of many gamers’ lives.

So how can you get your hands on one of these now-mythical devices? Here are the best places to grab a Nintendo Switch Lite before they succumb to the same fate as toilet roll…

Nintendo UK Store

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow grey blue

In times of low stock, it makes sense to go straight to the source – the Nintendo UK Store not only has the now-rare Nintendo Switch Lite in stock but has a choice of both yellow and grey at £199.99. You can add a game and accessory too from an extra £50. Move fast though – they might not be around for long.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Store for £199

Very

Nintendo Lite Zelda

The good news – Very has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. The bad news – they also don’t have the turquoise model. Very has both the grey and yellow models available for £199.

You can also get the console with The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £239.99. If you’re planning on buying a lot of Switch games, then check out our best memory cards for the Nintendo Switch.

Laptops Direct

Nintendo Switch Lite grey
eBay

Laptops Direct somehow have the Nintendo Switch Lite available in yellow and grey for £209.97 – snap those up quick.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Grey or Yellow at laptopsdirect.co.uk for £209.97

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

As stocks everywhere plummet and the prospect of a resupply uncertain, your best bet may be to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch Coral edition which is released on 24th April. Hurry, however – even this Switch is selling out and it hasn’t even launched yet…

You can pre-order it at Argos, and GAME.

