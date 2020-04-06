Where you can still find a Nintendo Switch Lite in stock

If the prospect of several weeks in lockdown has prompted you to consider purchasing a Nintendo Switch, then you’re not alone.

The latest video game console from the Japanese electronics company has been flying off the shelves during quarantine, to the point where the Switch Lite has sold out at major retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis – and the original Switch is near impossible to find.

It’s hardly surprising – not only do people have plenty of spare time on their hands but new games such as Animal Crossing have taken over the internet, and indeed the waking hours of many gamers’ lives.

So how can you get your hands on one of these now-mythical devices? Here are the best places to grab one before they succumb to the same fate as toilet roll…

Mobile Phones Direct

Yes the Switch comes as part of a mobile phone deal, but this too good a deal to ignore. Not only does Mobile Phones Direct importantly still have the Nintendo Switch in stock – the scarce original, not the Lite – but you get the Huawei P Smart to boot, which boasts an HD 6.2inch screen and an above-average dual HDR camera setup.

By using cashback you can save a whopping £396, bringing the price down to £23.50 for 24 months – which bags you a Switch and a Huawei P Smart with 60GB data and unlimited calls and texts.

Get a Nintendo Switch Console – Neon with a Huawei P Smart 64GB for £23.50 a month.

Nintendo UK Store

In times of low stock, it makes sense to go straight to the source – the Nintendo UK Store not only has the now-rare Nintendo Switch Lite in stock but has a choice of three different colours all at £199.99. You can add a game and accessory too for an extra £50. Move fast though – the gray model is already low on stock.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Store for £199

Currys PC World

The good news – Currys PC World has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. The bad news – they only have the grey model available. Diehard yellow and turquoise fans will have to look elsewhere, but the price is very reasonable at £199.

You can also get the console with The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for £229. If you’re planning on buying a lot of Switch games, then check out our best memory cards for the Nintendo Switch.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Grey at Currys PC World for £199

Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct somehow have the Nintendo Switch Lite available in yellow and grey for £219.97 – snap those up quick.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Grey or Yellow at laptopsdirect.co.uk for £219.97

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

As stocks everywhere plummet and the prospect of a resupply uncertain, your best bet may be to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch Coral edition which is released on 24th April. Hurry, however – even this Switch is selling out and it hasn’t even launched yet…

You can pre-order it at Amazon, Argos, and GAME.