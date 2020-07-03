Brie Larson reveals she auditioned for Star Wars

Although she later wound up wielding some alien-busting powers in the MCU’s Captain Marvel, turns out the Star Wars casting directors showed a disturbing lack of faith in Brie Larson. At least, that’s what we gather after the actress revealed she once auditioned to be in a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking to friends on her newly-launched YouTube channel, Larson delved into her love of the space saga, saying she was turned down for an unknown part.

“I auditioned for Star Wars too,” she said. “I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot.

“I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”

So which role was she going for? Fans have speculated Larson was vying to portray either Rey (the protagonist of the sequels, played by Daisy Ridley), or Rogue One’s Jyn Erso (a part that went to The Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones). Some have also guessed Larson’s admissions indicate she was also up for Jennifer Lawrence’s role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games quadrilogy and Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genisys (a role won by Emilia Clarke).

However, search your feelings and you’ll sense Larson could still be one with the force. That’s because Marvel boss Kevin Feige has signed on to guide the future of Star Wars, meaning its likely the Captain Marvel star will be on his radar during auditions.

Whether or not Larson will join Star Wars, it’s been confirmed fans will see the star in a Captain Marvel sequel. Although not believed to be part of MCU’s phase four (which includes Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), the movie has a current release date of 8th July 2022. It’s yet unclear how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will impact its release.

You can watch Captain Marvel and the Star Wars sequel trilogy now on Disney+.