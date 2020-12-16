How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online and by phone

Accessibility Links

All the instructions and information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is almost upon us and once again we have the tightest of contests with three celebrities who have a realistic opportunity of etching their names on the Glitterball Trophy.

The 12 celebrities who started Week One in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up have been whittled down to four finalists, with HRVY, Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing and Bill Bailey taking to the dance floor with three dances in the final.

As we know well enough by now, the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard means very little in this stage of the competition, and it’s down to the public to choose their champion.

So with that in mind, here’s how you can vote for your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing.

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

You can vote by phone by dialling 09015 22 52 on landline and 6 22 52 on mobile and then adding the following numbers for each couple:

05 – Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

08 – Jamie Laing and Karen Clifton

10 – HRVY and Janette Manrara

12 – Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

