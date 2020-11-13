Meet Caroline Quentin – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Men Behaving Badly star

Caroline Quentin has proven herself to be a promising contender on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

The Men Behaving Badly star has stormed the Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard over the last three weeks – scoring 21 points each time with pro Johannes Radebe, and currently sits in joint third place alongside Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh.

Last weekend’s Movie Week saw Caroline impressing the Strictly Come Dancing judges as she and Johannes took on the Couples’ Choice to Everything’s Coming Up Roses from Gypsy, giving an infectious and upbeat performance.

The star has previously wowed judges and viewers alike with her fierce Paso Doble – but can she keep up her scoring streak during week four?

The stakes are high as Caroline and Johannes take on the Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright on Saturday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing line-up member Caroline Quentin and her Strictly journey so far.

Who is Caroline Quentin?

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

Caroline Quentin shot to fame on the cult favourite British sitcom Men Behaving Badly, starring opposite Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.

She jumped into another leading comedy role in 1998’s Kiss Me Kate, which ran for three series, before moving into more dramatic roles with crime drama Blue Murder and ITV’s Life Begins.

More recently, she fronted short-lived sitcom Life of Riley and appeared in literary drama Dickensian, while also presenting factual programmes such as The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Walks with My Dog.

Earlier this year, Quentin had a guest role in BBC comedy The Other One and competed in Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, losing out on star baker to Queer Eye star Tan France.

Caroline Quentin’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: American Smooth (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week two: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week three: Couple’s Choice (6+7+8) = 21

Caroline Quentin has been consistently impressing the judges since week one and kept up her high-scoring streak in week two and week three, receiving 21 again on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday night’s Movie Week for the Couple’s Choice, performing to Everything’s Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman from Gypsy.

So far in the competition, Caroline has been praised by the Strictly judges for her “cross and sexy” Pase Doble, and her week one performance of American Smooth, 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton.

Following her debut performance, Caroline received a rapturous response from the audience and judges, with Motsi Mabuse dubbing her a “dancing queen”.

“I saw a dancing queen!” Motsi exclaimed after their understated performance. “I have to say Caroline – attention to detail. You taking up that frame was, for me, a delight. I want to say thank you, thank you to you.”

Craig Revel Horwood called their routine “graceful” and “elegant”, and concluded that he “loved it”.

Shirley Ballas added that Caroline and Johannes were going to “bring a lot of joy to millions of people”, before describing Caroline’s timing as “exquisite”, which saw the star visibly overwhelmed with emotion.

Week Four will see Caroline and Johannes performing the Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright.

Before her Strictly debut, the Men Behaving Badly star revealed she had received some advice from Strictly Come Dancing 2017 finalist Debbie McGee.

“I spoke to her the other day and she said, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll never know days like it.’ So, I’m doing the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme,” she told Radio Times. “But obviously I can’t keep up with Johannes because he’s a machine.”

Caroline joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up back in September. Following news of her involvement in this year’s series, Quentin said that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” in Strictly Come Dancing.

Quentin revealed that she has some dance and tap experience, as well as studying ballet between the age of three and 12, but she isn’t confident it will give her an advantage.

She added: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays at 7:10pm and Sundays at 7:15pm.