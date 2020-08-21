Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset

Everything you need to know about the high-end estate agents who are the stars of the reality series.

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode6_00_25_57_11

Selling Sunset season three certainly didn’t disappoint fans of the Netflix reality show as the drama kept flowing.

Throughout the glamorous show, our Selling Sunset cast go through more drama than a week on a British soap, all while trying to sell some seriously stunning homes.

In season three, we saw Chrishell and Justin’s divorce play out on screens, Heather Rae Young’s fiancé Tarek El Moussa arrive on the scene and Christine Quinn’s wedding.

If Selling Sunset season three left you wondering how much the Selling Sunset agents make or whether Selling Sunset is real or scripted, we at RadioTimes.com thankfully have everything you need to know.

And read on for our helpful guide to who’s who in the LA property market.

Chrishell Stause

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode5_00_23_03_11

Age: 38

Instagram: @chrishell.stause

Net worth: approx $3-5 million (£2.3-3.8 million)

Chrishell, who joined Selling Sunset in season one, is no stranger to the small screen, having previously acted in recurring roles on an array of US soaps including Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless, and All My Children.

She further entered the spotlight in 2017 when she married This Is Us star Justin Hartley, although unfortunately the marriage didn’t work out – Chrishell’s divorce and the aftermath are the focus of the season three, but according to Jason, it’s been difficult for Chrishell to relive the devastating moment.

Christine Quinn

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode5_00_15_32_05

Age: 31

Instagram: @thechristinequinn

Net worth: estimated $500,000 (£380,000)

Christine, who first appeared on Selling Sunset in season one, has allegedly long had reality show ambitions – having previously claimed that she would love to be part of the cast for The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills. In series two of the show she introduced her new fiancé, Christian Richard, and season three shows her wedding, which took place last year, and was “the craziest thing“, according to Jason Oppenheim.

The reality star has also hinted that season three could be her last on Selling Sunset – let’s hope that’s not the case!

Davina Potratz

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode4_00_40_17_14
Netflix

Age: Unknown

Instagram: @davinapotratz

Net worth: estimated $2 million (£1.6 million)

Davina spent the first series of Selling Sunset as a recurring cast member before being bumped up to the main cast.

She has previously dipped her toe in the reality TV waters – prior to joining the cast of Selling Sunset, she was seen on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing – in which she sold several opulent mansions. Away from the show, Davina has worked as a model, while she is also a member of the Top Agent Network – a “network built exclusively for verified top agents”. In season three, Davina caused drama at Christine’s wedding when she suggested there was “another side” to Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.

Amanza Smith

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode2_00_28_20_05
Netflix

Age: 43

Instagram: @amanzasmith

Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000)

Amanza, who joined Selling Sunset in its second season, appears to lead a busy life – as well as her role as an estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, she is CEO of AmanZa LLC – an interior design company.  She has also had a career as an NFL cheerleader and has worked as a model, while she has two children from her marriage to NFL player Ralph Smith.

Maya Vander

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode7_00_18_14_00

Age: 32

Instagram: @themayavander

Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000)

Maya’s work in the real estate world is not limited to her career at The Oppenheim Group – she spends half her time in Florida working for Douglas Elliman. Maya has two children, a boy and a girl, with her husband, and has become popular with Selling Sunset fans for her no-nonsense approach to her job.

The estate agent has been a cast member on Selling Sunset since its very first episode but she recently told Metro.co.uk that she doesn’t know if she could do a fourth season – “I was a bit more flexible and so was [my husband], but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see.”

Mary Fitzgerald

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode8_00_32_08_01
Netflix

Age: 39

Instagram: @themaryfitzgerald

Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000)

Mary played a big part in series 2, with her wedding to fellow cast member Romain at a private LA estate a huge talking point. What’s more, Mary got some business done on her wedding day – selling the venue on the very same day she tied the knot. Mary also previously dated Jason Oppenheim – but the two remain on good terms.

Romain Bonnet

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode4_00_37_37_10

Age: 26

Instagram: @theromainbonnet

Net worth: approx. $1 – 5 million (£760,000 – 3.8million)

Romain, who has appeared on Selling Sunset since season one, met Mary just two days after arriving in LA from his native France, having been working as a pastry chef. As well as his role on Selling Sunset, he also works as a model – and charges for birthday message videos.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode4_00_26_31_03

Age: 43

Jason’s Instagram: @jasonoppenheim

Brett’s Instagram: @brettoppenheim

Combined net worth: estimated $50 million (£40 million)

Jason is the founder and president of The Oppenheim Group and works as an attorney, contractor, and developer. In 2019, he was recognised by the Wall Street Journal/REAL Trends “Best Real Estate Agents in America” as the #1 Agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip, #3 Agent in Los Angeles, and the #22 Agent in the United States. Not a bad record!

Jason’s twin brother, Brett is the vice-president of the Oppenheim Group and directly manages the team of estate agents that appear on the show. He has also worked as an attorney and a public speaker and, along with his brother, has previously appeared on Million Dollar Listing. 

Reports have emerged suggesting Brett will be leaving The Oppenheim Group to start a new brokerage – and according to Christine, there could be a battle of the brothers in upcoming episodes.

Heather Rae Young

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode2_00_27_52_02

Age: 32

Instagram: @heatherraeyoung

Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000)

Selling Sunset is by no means Heather’s first taste of the spotlight – she has appeared in a wealth of TV and film projects as an actor, while she also began a modelling career at the age of 18 and was previously a Playboy Playmate. She also hosts a podcast and is in a relationship with Tarek El Moussa – who hosted another US reality series called Flip or Flop and who also appears on Selling Sunset.

Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

All about Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset wedding
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
