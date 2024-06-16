"I think everyone deserves a second chance," he said. "I think I would be onboard, but that would be a group decision. I would be for it if everyone else was. She's a dynamic woman."

Quinn was one of the original agents to feature on the Netflix series, alongside Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather El Moussa, and Maya Vander, and made a name for herself for her no-nonsense attitude.

Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset. Netflix

However, Quinn hasn't been on screens for the last two seasons after she made the decision to leave the show and set up her own firm, Real Open, with her husband.

More like this

At the season 5 reunion episode, Jason Oppenheim said: "Right now, there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group.

"In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing – there's a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn't a place."

Read more:

Following her departure from the series, Quinn told The New York Times: "I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment. I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I'm going to give the world a show.'"

The eighth season of Selling Sunset is underway, with cast member Chrishell Stause revealed they had finished filming back in April.

"I will say it probably ties for the most dramatic season we've ever had," she told Gay Times. "I've had some really exciting real estate moments, and I'm happy to say that I didn't bring the drama."

She continued: "Unfortunately, I’m plopped in the middle of it because these are my friends, and some of them are like family."

There isn't a current release date for season 8 of Selling Sunset, but with season 7 recently airing in November, it could follow a similar pattern.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.