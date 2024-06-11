One islander this year who has been at the centre of a spot drama is 24-year-old Harriett Blackmore, who previously told RadioTimes.com and other press she wouldn't be "involved in drama".

"I think I'm really like a mediator," she said ahead of her appearance in the villa. "I'll always stick up for what's right, and I'll always be a good friend and support my friends' decision.

"But no, I won't be involved in drama, I [will] probably just try and defuse the situation."

Harriett on Love Island. ITV/Love Island

However, in last night's episode, Harriett found herself on the end of Jess's wrath after she found out that Harriett and Ronnie had shared a kiss in the Hideaway.

While many viewers have shared their annoyance over Harriett's actions, former islander Georgia Steel has stuck up for the dancer, explaining that Harriett is the reason a lot of people are tuning in.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on behalf of Heart Bingo, Georgia explained: "I think Harriett is causing a lot of drama, and I know she's obviously very controversial - but you've got to think from an entertainment point of view, the people that are in that drama, we have to thank them because they're the people that have given us the entertainment."

Georgia, who was recently on screens during Love Island: All Stars, continued: "And it isn't that deep. Like, it is just a reality TV show. It's not that deep. Things are manipulated!

"The way I try and word it to people is that it's similar to, like, a soap - you watch it for entertainment, you want drama.

"So, I think sometimes the people that give us the drama, maybe in a controversial way, should be the ones praised, because that's what's making us tune in, realistically."

As Harriett continues to explore her connection with Ronnie, she may find herself stepping on the toes of Jess, but the 24-year-old previously admitted it may be something she has to do to find love on the show.

Before entering the villa, Harriett told RadioTimes.com and other press: "At the end of the day, we're all in there for the same reason: you don't know these people before, and your ultimate goal is to find, like - to find love.

"So, I think if you have to step on a few toes to get there, then there's nothing wrong with that."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.