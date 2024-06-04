As feathers were ruffled, the twists didn't stop there, as a new bombshell entered the villa. Much to the Islanders' and viewers' shock, Joey Essex entered the villa as the first bombshell of season 11.

As usual, Love Island paired each of these dramatic moments with some music to really amp up the atmosphere. If you found yourself humming along to some of the tunes during episode 1, here is a breakdown of all the songs that were featured.

Love Island soundtrack 2024: All the songs from season 11

Episode 1

Nicole and Ayo on Love Island. ITV/Love Island

The following songs appear in Love Island season 11 episode 1.

More like this

Zayde Wølf - Hustler

Joseph William Morgan - Born to Be Wild

Jonathon Deering and Sarah McIntosh - Run

Bri Bryant, Marvin Brooks and 2WEI - Run

Blusher - Accelerator

Laurel - Wild Things

WAR*HALL - Origin

GREY - Forever Mine

Myles Smith - Solo

Royal Deluxe - Only Getting Started

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Mabel feat Shygirl - Look at My Body (Pt II)

TEEYZ - Coming in Hot

Paul Russell - Lil Boo Thang

Galantis - One, Two & 3

Digital Farm Animals feat HARLEE - Last Night

Bobby Saint - Lookin' for Me

Louis II - Effortless

Karen Harding - For Your Love

David Guetta, Mason and Princess Superstar - Perfect (Exceeder)

Ava Max - My Oh My

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

The Blessed Madonna feat Clementine Douglas - Happier

Perrie - Forget About Us

for KING + COUNTRY - What Are We Waiting For?

Henri PFR & FDVM feat PollyAnna - Wanna Be Loved

Barry Can't Swim - Kimbara

Ella Henderson, Switch Disco & Alok - Under the Sun

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.