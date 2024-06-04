Love Island 2024 soundtrack: All the songs from season 11
Here's everything that was played during last night's episode.
Love Island stormed onto screens last night (Monday 3rd June), with 12 new Islanders all entering the villa ready to find love.
As the new Islanders began to get to know one another, the always glamorous Maya Jama delivered the first twist of the season as she divided the boys and girls into two teams and tasked them with ranking the other according to their 'relationship material'.
As feathers were ruffled, the twists didn't stop there, as a new bombshell entered the villa. Much to the Islanders' and viewers' shock, Joey Essex entered the villa as the first bombshell of season 11.
As usual, Love Island paired each of these dramatic moments with some music to really amp up the atmosphere. If you found yourself humming along to some of the tunes during episode 1, here is a breakdown of all the songs that were featured.
Love Island soundtrack 2024: All the songs from season 11
Episode 1
The following songs appear in Love Island season 11 episode 1.
More like this
- Zayde Wølf - Hustler
- Joseph William Morgan - Born to Be Wild
- Jonathon Deering and Sarah McIntosh - Run
- Bri Bryant, Marvin Brooks and 2WEI - Run
- Blusher - Accelerator
- Laurel - Wild Things
- WAR*HALL - Origin
- GREY - Forever Mine
- Myles Smith - Solo
- Royal Deluxe - Only Getting Started
- Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Mabel feat Shygirl - Look at My Body (Pt II)
- TEEYZ - Coming in Hot
- Paul Russell - Lil Boo Thang
- Galantis - One, Two & 3
- Digital Farm Animals feat HARLEE - Last Night
- Bobby Saint - Lookin' for Me
- Louis II - Effortless
- Karen Harding - For Your Love
- David Guetta, Mason and Princess Superstar - Perfect (Exceeder)
- Ava Max - My Oh My
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- The Blessed Madonna feat Clementine Douglas - Happier
- Perrie - Forget About Us
- for KING + COUNTRY - What Are We Waiting For?
- Henri PFR & FDVM feat PollyAnna - Wanna Be Loved
- Barry Can't Swim - Kimbara
- Ella Henderson, Switch Disco & Alok - Under the Sun
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.