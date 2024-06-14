As he spotted her walking in, he exclaimed "Oh my god", before going on to tell the rest of the boys that he "used to see that girl".

A source spoke to the MailOnline about Joey's previous relationship with Grace, explaining: "Joey dated Grace for six weeks and she was less than impressed by the way their relationship ended. There's definitely some unfinished business between them and she isn't going to hold back in expressing how she feels in the villa.

"Despite pursuing her, Joey ended up dumping Grace, which left her feeling very confused. She's drop dead gorgeous, and Joey is bound to regret the way he treated her, not to mention the pressure it's going to put on his new romance with Samantha."

Grace. ITV

In an interview before going into the villa, Grace explained that she joined Love Island to meet someone face to face, as "everything's online" now.

She also said that she is "down to earth and easy to talk to", but "quite direct" – which could make for some interesting confrontations with Joey.

Explaining why she's still single, she said: "The lifestyle can put guys off a little bit, I like to go out and go abroad a lot. They can’t keep up with my lifestyle! It’s the life that I want, and it helps with my business. To sit in and be single, I can’t understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s."

This season of Love Island is now in full swing, and will be followed by another season of the All-Stars spin-off next year, to mark the show's 10th anniversary.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

