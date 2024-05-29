This was even clearer when Kai and Sanam became the first couple of colour to win Love Island back in 2023. While of course more islanders will enter the villa as the season continues, many have still been left unimpressed, with just three of the 12 cast members being people of colour.

Mimiii will be heading into the villa next week, looking for her future partner, and spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the show's past diversity criticisms, noting that isn't something she sees as an issue anymore.

"I feel like it's less of an issue now," she explained. "Just because the recent years I feel like they've very much improved. Obviously [this year], I'm not too sure who's going in or anything like that, so I don't know if it's just going to be me or not. But I'm pretty sure it'll be fine."

She continued: "I don't feel any pressure or anything of that thought because the way I am will show, culturally anyway."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for any further comment.

Mimii joins a line-up of 11 other contestants, all of whom are looking to find a future partner in addition to a summer like no other.

The mental health nurse applied for the show last year after completing her degree. "I thought, you know, now is a good time," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"Now I've got my degree, it's the perfect time to kind of explore before I go into that career."

As she jets off on her new adventure, Mimii will have her friends and family supporting her all the way.

"My mum first wanted to make sure I was sure about it," she explained. "But after a while she was getting more excited, obviously a bit anxious as any parent would be, of how the public would receive me.

"But she's confident in the fact that I am always going to be who I am. I'm never going to change my personality for anything."

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

