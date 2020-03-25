Joe Wicks in talks to host daily workout on Channel 4

Following the success of Joe Wicks PE workout, the fitness expert is in talks to front a daily exercise programme that would air nationwide on Channel 4.

Advertisement

The Body Coach presenter began streaming online PE lessons for kids on his YouTube channel this week.

The experiment, aimed at helping children stuck at home due to coronavirus, was a big success with more than one million viewers tuning in to take part.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 now want him to host a daily workout for the broadcaster that would cater for children and adults alike.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

If the fitness programme were to go ahead, it would join the broadcaster’s previously announced lockdown line-up, which includes Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On as well as a crafting series hosted by Kirstie Allsopp.

Channel 4 will also broadcast the wedding of a couple whose special day was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, organised by First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Wicks is one of several media personalities to provide online services during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, with Strictly‘s Oti Mabuse providing dance classes and Bake-Off‘s Candice Brown taking on food tech.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for ideas on what to watch while on lockdown, check out our TV Guide or our best Netflix TV shows and best Netflix films round-ups.