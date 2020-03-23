How to watch Joe Wicks PE lesson for kids live every day at 9am

Superstar fitness coach Joe Wicks will host live PE lessons over YouTube for children at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

The classes are specifically designed for children, from little kids right up to secondary school age, although adults can join in as well if they like.

The 30-minute sessions called PE with Joe will be streamed live on Wicks’ YouTube channel at 9am every weekday morning, and will not require any specialist equipment or large amounts of space.

The first class will be held on Monday 23rd March, as announced in this video by Wicks which was posted to his channel last week:

Wicks has become a big name in fitness and healthy eating in recent years, with his Lean in 15 cookery books becoming national bestsellers.

“Don’t worry, I’ve got you. I’m going to take this over. I’m going to get your kids moving, getting energised, positive, optimistic,” he said.

Those wishing to take part simply need to head over to Joe Wicks official YouTube channel, The Body Coach TV, before the class starts at 9am.

Advertisement

Wicks joins the likes of Netflix and Universal, who have also taken measures to aid those self-isolating to avoid the spread of the pandemic. The streaming service cut streaming quality to free up bandwith, while Universal has released some of its films on VOD early.