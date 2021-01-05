What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Dino?

A new series of Married at First Sight Australia is currently heating up on E4.

Already viewers have been introduced to some of the new couples, including Jules and Cameron and Cyrell and Nic.

Another couple who were matched on the show back in 2019, is talent agent Melissa Lucarelli, 38, and meditation facilitator Dino Hira, 34.

The pair were one of the most bizarre matches the series have ever seen, but did opposites attract on this occasion?

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, including where they are now.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

What happened to Melissa and Dino?

They say opposites attract but that couldn’t have been further from the truth for Melissa and Dino.

After being matched by experts on the show, the pair decided to go their separate ways before the final decision.

But that wasn’t before Dino read Mel a cringeworthy farewell poem at the commitment ceremony.

And that wasn’t the worse part, as it then emerged that Dino had secretly recorded Melissa while she was on the phone to her sister.

Dino claims he overheard Melissa repeatedly insulting him and their relationship during the conversation.

When asked about the recording, he said: “I wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn’t easy for me to take.”

“You’re acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship,” Mel responded at the time.

It’s safe to say things were pretty finito from that point onwards!

Where is Melissa now?

It’s not known whether Melissa has found the man of her dreams yet.

However, she did enjoy a date with season five bad boy Dean Wells last year after he purchased an evening with her at a fundraiser for the Australian bushfire crisis in Sydney.

But it doesn’t sound like there was much romance, given her later column with Latch in which she opened up about the difficulties of dating in a pandemic.

She said: “And how the heck am I going to break the drought when we must keep a social distance of 1.5 metres?”

Where is Dino now?

Following the show, Dino moved on to new girlfriend Renae Cukrov. The pair were spotted out in Sydney on many occasions.

Dino has since relocated to Hong Kong where he works as a mediation coach.

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 is on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.