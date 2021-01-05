Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Dino?

What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Dino?

The duo were put together on the dating show back in 2019.

Married at First Sight Australia Melissa and Dino

A new series of Married at First Sight Australia is currently heating up on E4.

Advertisement

Already viewers have been introduced to some of the new couples, including Jules and Cameron and Cyrell and Nic.

Another couple who were matched on the show back in 2019, is talent agent Melissa Lucarelli, 38, and meditation facilitator Dino Hira, 34.

The pair were one of the most bizarre matches the series have ever seen, but did opposites attract on this occasion?

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, including where they are now.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

What happened to Melissa and Dino?

Married at First Sight Australia's Melissa and Dino
Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Dino
Channel 4

They say opposites attract but that couldn’t have been further from the truth for Melissa and Dino.

After being matched by experts on the show, the pair decided to go their separate ways before the final decision.

But that wasn’t before Dino read Mel a cringeworthy farewell poem at the commitment ceremony.

And that wasn’t the worse part, as it then emerged that Dino had secretly recorded Melissa while she was on the phone to her sister.

Dino claims he overheard Melissa repeatedly insulting him and their relationship during the conversation.

When asked about the recording, he said: “I  wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn’t easy for me to take.”

“You’re acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship,” Mel responded at the time.

It’s safe to say things were pretty finito from that point onwards!

Where is Melissa now?

It’s not known whether Melissa has found the man of her dreams yet.

However, she did enjoy a date with season five bad boy Dean Wells last year after he purchased an evening with her at a fundraiser for the Australian bushfire crisis in Sydney.

But it doesn’t sound like there was much romance, given her later column with Latch in which she opened up about the difficulties of dating in a pandemic.

She said: “And how the heck am I going to break the drought when we must keep a social distance of 1.5 metres?”

Where is Dino now?

Following the show, Dino moved on to new girlfriend Renae Cukrov. The pair were spotted out in Sydney on many occasions.

Dino has since relocated to Hong Kong where he works as a mediation coach.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 is on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia Melissa and Dino
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional NutriBlend 1000 Edition Blender

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a special edition NutriBlend blender

With this great offer you’ll receive a 10-piece set including a power base and blades

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Married at First Sight Australia's Nick and Jessikak-and-Jessika

What happened to Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Mick? Inside couple’s tumultuous love story

Married at First Sight Australia Jules and Cameron

What happened to Married at First Sight’s Jules and Cameron? Inside their love story and where they are now

Nicolas and Cyrell.

What happened to Married at First Sight’s Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic?

MAFS Australia couples

Are the Married at First Sight Australia couples still together?