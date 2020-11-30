Meet Russell Watson – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and singer

Russell Watson finally got his wish in I’m A Celebrity 2020 – he got to take on a trial. But as soon as his dream came true his nightmare began because the Rancid Rotisserie involved him being rotated in rank, ice-cold “batter” as he tried to answer a series of general knowledge questions.

The night before Russell had put his hand up for the trial but Victoria Derbyshire was chosen, to his quiet annoyance.

How did he do? After much hilarity from hosts Ant and Dec he struggled to a total of five stars out of a possible 10.

“I got asked to do Celebrity Mastermind, let’s just say I won’t be doing it,” he quipped.

Alongside West End star Ruthie Henshall, Russell, a classical singer, joined the current 10 contestants in Gwyrch Castle, where they’ve been living off rice and beans for the next three weeks.

But who is Russell Watson? And where have we seen him before? Here’s everything you need to know about the tenor.

Who is Russell Watson?

Getty

Age: 53

Instagram: @officialrussellwatson

Twitter: @russellthevoice

Job: Classical singer

Classical singer Russell Watson will be the latest VIP to enter the I’m A Celebrity castle, joining fellow performer Ruthie Henshall as one of the show’s late arrivals.

Lancashire-born Watson rose to prominence after singing God Save the Queen at the Rugby League Challenge Cub Final at Wembley Stadium in 1999, and has since released a series of albums, featuring collaborations with the likes of Meatloaf, Lionel Richie, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Alexandra Burke and Luciano Pavarotti.

In 2008, he became a judge on the BBC talent show Last Choir Standing and has performed on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC’s New Year Live programme and at the Commonwealth Games.

On stage, he’s performed in Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds tour and starred in Swedish musical Kristina, written by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

Getty

Phobias? “Darkness, claustrophobia, insects, heights, bad gag reflex – apart from that I am fine!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “People think of classical singers as snooty but I am definitely not!”

Role in the camp? “The Clown – I will also sing in the camp.”

Who will he miss the most? “I know it’s a cliché but my wife and children.”

Dream campmate? “Lulu, Paul O’Grady and even though he has done it before, Shaun Ryder.”

Relationship status? Married.

What has Russell said about joining I’m A Celebrity?

Getty

Speaking to ITV ahead of his arrival in the I’m A Celebrity castle, Watson said: “I am excited about going on this show especially as I have spent most of the year not doing what I normally would do!

“I am just going to go in and be myself. I don’t know yet whether they will have forged friendships or whether I will walk in there and they will be desperate to hear someone else’s stories!”

