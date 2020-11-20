Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

We’re about to enter Week Five of Strictly Come Dancing, which means the pressure is certainly on for this year’s celebs.

Returning to the dance floor this weekend is YouTube star HRVY, who managed to redeem himself last week and climb up to the second place spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

HRVY had been having a bit of a rough time after he slipped down to fifth place in Week Three, as he received lower marks from the Strictly Come Dancing judges for his Cha Cha.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week Five have now been revealed and the 21-year-old and his professional dance partner Janette Manrara are set to do a Tango to Golden by Harry Styles.

So will he be able to keep his spot on the leaderboard, or could the likes of Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith or Ranvir Singh pip him at the post?

Read on to find out all you need to know about HRVY – one of the contestants in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

Week Three: Cha Cha (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Four: Salsa (8+10+9) = 27

HRVY shot to the top of the leaderboard at the start of the competition, earning the first nine of the series with his energetic Jive, branded by Motsi Mabse as the “best first dance” she’d ever seen.

The YouTuber continued to dominate the Strictly scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U, however his lower-marked Cha Cha bumped him down a few spots to fifth place in Week Three allowing for rising stars Ranvir Singh and Bill Bailey to fill his space.

He managed to pick himself back up, however, in Week Four, climbing up to the second place spot for his saucy Salsa.

He currently sits behind Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Could Week Five be the week he regains his top spot?

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he later revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”