After some challenging weeks in the dance-off, EastEnders star Maisie Smith is back on form and has her sights set on Strictly Come Dancing‘s iconic Glitterball trophy.

The actress had always hoped to make it through to Musicals Week and seized the opportunity with both hands, delivering a fantastic Jive inspired by classic show Little Shop of Horrors.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges were impressed once again by her efforts, with Shirley Ballas awarding her a perfect 10 after seeing some improvement in her footwork.

But will it be enough to get her through to next week? Despite receiving consistently high scores from the judges, she hasn’t received the same acknowledgement from viewers at home when it comes to the Strictly vote.

However, Maisie Smith’s rocky Strictly journey isn’t unprecedented, and although some viewers appear to have found it difficult to warm to contestants like Maisie – who have had some dance experience – she’s very much needed on the series for it to work.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Maisie Smith – one of the celebs in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith is competing against the likes of DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and comedian, actor and musician Bill bailey in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week Two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Week Three: American Smooth (8+7+9) =24

Week Four: Cha Cha (7+8+9) = 24

Week Five: Salsa (9+9+9) = 27

Week Six: Quickstep (9 + 10 + 10) = 29

Week Seven: Jive (9 + 10 + 9) = 28

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in Week Two and third place in Week Three.

And after surprisingly finding herself in the dance off in Week Four, Maisie bounced back in style the following weekend, with her memorable Salsa seeing her score 27 points – putting her in second place behind only Jamie and his partner Karen.

The routine, danced to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor, had all three judges unanimous in their praise. However, it wasn’t enough to save Maisie from her second dance-off.

The actress managed to beat Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe to keep her spot in the competition, but had to pull out all the stops in Week Six to make it through to the next live show.

And did she and Gorka bring their A-game or what, as they performed a Quickstep and bagged a near perfect score of 29 points!

Smith has said for some time now that she really wanted to make it to Musicals Week, as she hoped to put on an epic performance inspired by an iconic stage show.

Fortunately, she did indeed made it through and delivered a sensational routine based on Little Shop of Horrors, which earned her a very strong 28 points – including a perfect 10 from Shirley Ballas, who complimented her footwork.

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”