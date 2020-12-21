After nine fabulous weeks, Strictly Come Dancing came to an end on BBC with Bill Bailey beating his fellow members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up lifting the Glitterball.

The 2020 series has been full of surprises, with lots of changes having to be made along the way to allow for the show to run as smoothly as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, they did it (as we knew they would) producing a series that was just as phenomenal as previous years.

With the 18th series now out of the way, viewers might be feeling a little lost without the dancing show. It certainly made our Saturday and Sunday evenings in the second lockdown, that’s for sure.

Well, you won’t have to wait much longer for more from the glitziest show on TV, with the Strictly: The Christmas Countdown airing on Christmas Day.

The special show will take a look back at some of the best dances from over the years, with commentary from Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, the judges, the professionals and Strictly alumni.

But for those of you waiting for the main event, read on for everything you need to know about the show’s return in 2021 – from the professionals, to the judges and even some rumoured celebs.

We’re already so excited!

When is Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021?

A new series hasn’t been confirmed just yet for 2021, but based on previous years we can make an educated guess.

The BBC One dance show has been on air for 16 years now with a total of 18 series.

Usually, the series kicks off in September, however, the 18th series started a little later due to the pandemic and had a shorter line-up.

Providing all is well, its thought the 19th series could air around a similar time in Autumn 2021.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up?

The contestants aren’t usually revealed until a month before the show’s launch, however, some rumours have already started about who might be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

Who are the professionals returning for Strictly 2021?

The professional line-up tends to stay the same from year to year, with Oti Mabuse, Janette Manrara, Amy Dowden, Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice all returning for the 18th series.

However, there were some changes on the 2020 show, with Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard hanging up their dancing shoes as they departed from the series.

In March 2020, Kevin Clifton quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the show.

A few weeks later, AJ Pritchard quit Strictly following a four-year stint.

The professional line-up for 2021 will be revealed ahead of the new series launch.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 judges?

It’s believed Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will return to the panel as Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Bruno Tonioli was unable to make it onto the panel this year due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus, and instead appeared virtually for the results show.

It was thought he’d make it back in time for the Strictly Come Dancing final after his work commitments on Dancing with the Stars came to end, however, that wasn’t the case.

Anton Du Beke enjoyed a two week stint on the panel in 2020 as he filled in for Motsi Mabuse, while she isolated following a trip back home.

After his appearance, Strictly fans to call for Anton Du Beke to come back as judge. So, will he make a return? It’ss the question many want to know the answer to!

Will Anton become a permanent fourth judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021?

There has been no official confirmation from the BBC on whether Bruno will make a permanent return next year or if Anton will step down as one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals and take on a more official role.

The fans certainly would like to see more of Mr Du Beke on the panel, if that’s anything to go by.

After he and his dance partner Jacqui Smith were voted out in Week Two of the 18th series, fans called for Strictly Come Dancing to make Anton a fourth judge on the show.

Some even commented on the chemistry between him and Craig Revel Horwood, with one writing: “COME ON, STRICTLY!!! Everyone KNOWS they’re a perfect team. Now let Anton get back up there. We love him and we love Craig. How long are you going to keep us waiting!!!!”

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

The Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the same since 2013. Following the closure of the BBC Television Centre, the show has always taken place in Elstree Studios.

Despite many Strictly Come Dancing COVID changes, the show stayed at Elstree for 2020.

There is one week many viewers look froward to – Blackpool – where the cast and crew pack their bags and head north to the seaside town for a glitter-filled special.

However, sadly Strictly Come Dancing cancelled Blackpool Week for 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Could we see show back in Blackpool for 2021? We certainly wouldn’t say no to this!

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.