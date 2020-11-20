Meet Clara Amfo – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and BBC Radio 1 presenter

After receiving the highest score of the series in Week Four, Clara Amfo currently sits right at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an incredible 29 points.

The radio DJ truly impressed fans as she and her professional dance parter Aljaž Škorjanec did a a cheeky Charleston to the Julie Andrews song Baby Face.

The performance saw new judge Anton Du Beke award his first 10 of the series, as viewers praised the Strictly Come Dancing judges for “finally” noticing Clara’s skills after many felt she was being under marked.

Week Five will see Clara and Aljaz dancing the Samba to That’s The Way I Like It by KC And The Sunshine Band, and we sure hope she’ll be able to keep her spot on the leaderboard.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Clara as she returns to the dance floor.

Who is Clara Amfo?

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and television presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

Best known for her 10am – 1pm show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge, Clara is a radio DJ and television presenter.

Her credits as a television presenter include One World: Together at Home (BBC One), ITV2’s coverage of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and The Proms.

Clara is also the host of Sony Music and Spotify podcast This City, a part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting team and a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

And she’s no stranger to the red carpet either, having hosted European and world film premieres for Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther, Birds of Prey and The Royal European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King.

She recently appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cover of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle magazine.

Clara’s Strictly journey so far?

Scoreboard

Week One: Cha Cha (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

Week Three: Tango (7 + 6 + 7) = 20

Week Four: Charleston (9+10+10) =29

After weeks of slightly lower scores, Clara came back fighting in Week Four, earning her the top spot on the leaderboard.

Clara has really impressed viewers at home with her performances, as you can see on social media every time she dances. However, the judges seemed rather lukewarm in their reactions to her until last weekend.

While Clara initially sat nicely in the middle of the Strictly leaderboard after her first performance, she slipped down towards the bottom after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during her Viennese Waltz in week two.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live about the unfortunate mishap, Clara said: “Oh my goodness, I guess – look, Madonna’s been through it, Janet Jackson has been through it, so I thought I would join some icons and have a wardrobe malfunction!”

She explained how the skirt of her dress got caught on a prop, adding: “I was like batting away as quick as I could then, yeah, kept dancing.”

Clara’s Tango to Moulin Rouge’s Lady Marmalade boosted her a little, but it still feels like her finest hour is yet to come.

The radio DJ previously admitted she’d “clap back” at the Strictly Come Dancing judges if she received criticism.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “There’s a messed up part of me that is lowkey looking forward to Craig Revel Horwood saying something shady to me..

“Because I feel like that makes the experience real,” she continued. “I can’t wait to just feel it.”

When asked whether she’d respond to the comments on the dance floor, Amfo said: “The thing is, I’ve been known to clap back when people are slick but at the same time, this is a competition.”

So this is happening! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/FQiaHgma7P — Clara Sambafo (@claraamfo) September 2, 2020

Clara’s Strictly Strictly Come Dancing signing was announced on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Speaking about the opportunity, the 36-year-old said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

The presenter also shared the news to her Twitter followers, reposting the announcement from the official Strictly Come Dancing page with the caption: “This is happening!”

Putting her own twist on Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new song WAP, she then commented: “Waltzing A** Person.”

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 7:15pm and Sunday at 7:25pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.