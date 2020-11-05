How to vote in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online and by phone

As this This series of Strictly Come Dancing begins to heat up, it’s likely viewers will be settling on their favourite contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Of course, there’s only one way to ensure that your favourite couple can survive each week, and that’s to vote for them!

There are a number of ways to do so, including picking up the phone or logging in online.

Read below for our guide on how to vote in Strictly Come Dancing.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox

How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

And you’re able to vote more than once, although there is an upper limit on how many times you can vote per episode.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes it’s free! There is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing phone voting numbers?

You can vote by phone by dialling 09015 22 52 on landline and 6 22 52 on mobile and then adding the following numbers for each couple:

01 – Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

02 – Max George and Dianne Buswell

03 – Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec

04 – JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

05 – Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

06 – Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

07 – Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

08 – Jamie Laing and Karen Clifton

10 – HRVY and Janette Manrara

11 – Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

12 – Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One.