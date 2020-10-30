Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh will return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for Week Two, after a pretty impressive first week.

Ranvir managed to secure an impressive 21 points on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, coming in joint third place with Caroline Quentin and Nicola Adams.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week Two have been revealed, and she’ll be doing the Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder, along with her dance Giovanni Pernice (one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals).

Ranvir has some work to do before she can back on the dance floor, though, after she turned up to GMB with her foot in a bucket of ice.

Everyone knows the Strictly rehearsal process can be rather gruelling, and the presenter seems to have found that out the hard way, as she admitted on Wednesday morning’s episode: “This Week Two malarkey is really hard. You’ve got hardly any days and you are learning a whole new dance!”

So, does Ranvir have what it takes to go all the way and lift the Glitterball trophy? Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

Ranvir’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Based on her high score, Ranvir’s Strictly journey is looking pretty smooth.

The presenter has been warned by her GMB co-stars, especially Susanna Reid.

Speaking to press including , Ranvir said: “Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Back in September, Ranvir announced the news of her participation on Strictly while presenting GMB.

She said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

