Adele “absolutely terrified” about hosting US comedy show Saturday Night Live

London singer Adele announced today that she will host next weekend’s episode of US comedy institution Saturday Night Live, a satirical sketch show which has run on NBC for 45 years and introduced the likes of Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig to the world.

The global superstar had appeared on SNL as a musical guest in 2015, but the new gig as host was something else altogether.

She told her 39 million followers on Instagram: “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

“But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Hosting SNL held a special meaning for Adele. “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” she wrote.

“I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

Adele has become a fixture in the US courtesy of number one albums 21 and 25, the latter becoming the biggest selling record in the US in 2015 and breaking the record for the most albums sold in its first week. In 2012 she released the James Bond theme Skyfall, which later earned her an Oscar, a Golden Globe awards and the BRIT award for Single of the Year.

Saturday Night Live is a training ground for some of America’s greatest comedians. Former SNL regulars include Chevy Chase, Adam Sandler, Billy Crystal, Mike Myers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tina Fey.

Saturday Night Live airs on Sky Comedy channel in the UK, so you can enjoy Adele’s appearance on Sunday 25th October.

