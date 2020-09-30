America’s iconic Saturday sketch show Saturday Night Live is coming to the UK… on Sundays.

That’s right, the comedy series will neither be aired on Saturday nights, nor streamed live – but no matter. We still get The Great British Bake Off earlier in the week on this side of the pond.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 46th season of Saturday Night Live, starring Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Saturday Night Live will air on Sunday evenings from 4th October 2020 on Sky Comedy, one day after it’s shown in the US.

What is Saturday Night Live?

America’s most famous sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live has formed the launchpad for some of the country’s most noted actors and presenters, from Seth Rogan and Jimmy Fallon, to Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy.

The long-running show features a regular cast alongside a conveyor belt of celebrity hosts and guest-stars, which in this upcoming season will include Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph reprising their roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

The first episode will feature host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, and will see the cast return to the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Saturday Night Live trailer

You can watch the trailer for the 46th season of Saturday Night Live (starting on Saturday 3rd October in the US) here.

Saturday Night Live is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV.