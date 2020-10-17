Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter
Ranvir Singh will be hoping to Cha-Cha her way to victory after she revealed her place in the show back in September while presenting on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, but she has already had some tough love from her co-star, Piers Morgan who insisted: “You’re representing the show – you fail, we all fail.”
Who is Ranvir Singh?
Age: 43
Instagram: ranvirtv
Twitter: @ranvir01
Job: TV presenter
Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.
In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.
She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.
