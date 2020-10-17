Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Everything you need to know about Ranvir Singh, the Good Morning Britain presenter putting on her dancing shoes for Strictly 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Ranvir Singh

Finally, it’s time to put on your ballroom shoes and get ready to boogie as Strictly Come Dancing is back.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up has been announced, and all we’re waiting for now is to see who they will be paired up with.

As you patiently wait to see who this year’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be with, why not get acquainted with the full line-up?

Ranvir Singh will be hoping to Cha-Cha her way to victory after she revealed her place in the show back in September while presenting on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, but she has already had some tough love from her co-star, Piers Morgan who insisted: “You’re representing the show – you fail, we all fail.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Ranvir Singh.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

Advertisement

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

What has Ranvir Singh said about Strictly?

Announcing the news of her participation while presenting Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.  Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”
Ranvir has also had a warning from former Strictly star, Susanna Reid, who said she will be feeling pretty tired juggling training with her early-morning starts on Good Morning Britain.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Max George, Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Food hamper from TheFoodMarket.com

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £30 off a luxury food hamper!

Indulge in a premium cheese, charcuterie and wine bundle – delivered direct to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Clara Amfo is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Strictly Come Dancing star Clara Amfo accidentally let slip line-up announcement early

Caroline Quentin is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Meet Caroline Quentin – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Men Behaving Badly star

Max George, Strictly Come Dancing

Meet Max George – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and former The Wanted member

strictly come dancing line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Confirmed contestants