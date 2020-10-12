Who is Dancing with the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause?

While Strictly Come Dancing is due to begin its 2020 series this weekend, over the in the States, Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, with the celebs about to enter the fifth week of the competition.

The Dancing with the Stars 2020 line-up proved to be an exciting one for Netflix fans – not only did Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin and Cheer coach Monica Aldama join season 29’s celebrity roster but Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause also signed up for ABC’s long-running dance competition.

The actress and real estate agent, whose divorce from Justin Hartley featured heavily in Selling Sunset’s third series, has made it all the way to Dancing with the Stars’ 80’s night, but who is she and which ex-Strictly professional is she partnered with?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dancing with the Stars’ Chrishell Stause and how she’s been doing in the competition so far.

Who is Chrishell Stause?

Chrishell Stause is an actress and real estate agent who stars in Netflix’s reality hit Selling Sunset.

The 39-year-old has appeared in all three series of Selling Sunset, which follows real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group, the luxury properties they sell and the in-firm drama that plays out.

The Netflix show’s third series covered Chrishell and Justin’s divorce in detail.

Before becoming a household name in Selling Sunset, Chrishell was an actress and played series regular Amanda Dillon Martin in soap All My Children.

She has also appeared in medical drama Body of Proof and various other soaps, including Days of Our Lives, Mistresses and The Young and the Restless.

Who is she partnered with on Dancing with the Stars?

On Dancing with the Stars, Chrishell is partnered with Russian professional Gleb Savchenko.

The 37-year-old, who dances with his wife Elena Samodanova, specialises in Latin dance, having come 10th in the Pro-Latin American division worldwide.

He’s competed in various other international versions of Dancing with the Stars, including Strictly Come Dancing, on which he was partnered with presenter Anita Rani during the show’s 2015 series.

Gleb appeared on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars with. model Erin McNaught before joining the US version of Dancing with the Stars, which he first appeared on in 2013 before leaving and rejoining the show in 2016.

Over the years, the professional dancer has been paired with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Vanderpump, actress Jana Kramer, reality star Erika Jayne, Pretty Little Liars’ Sasha Pieterse, basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, comedian Nikki Glaser and country music singer Lauren Alaina, who he reached the finals with.

How has she done throughout the competition?

Chrishell has been going from strength to strength during Dancing with the Stars’ 29th series.

While she placed towards the bottom of the leaderboard in Week One, after scoring 13 for her tango to Pink’s Raise Your Glass, the reality star has improved as the weeks went on.

In Week 2, she scored 18 for her rumba to Keala Settle’s This Is Me and an excellent 22 for her waltz to A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella during Disney week.

In her last performance, she was awarded 22 points for her foxtrot to Harry Styles’ Adore You.

How do I watch Dancing with the Stars?

Unfortunately, Dancing with the Stars is not currently attached to a broadcaster in the UK – however British fans can watch the contestants’ full dance routines via the show’s YouTube channel, which is available worldwide.

In the US, Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights from 8pm EDT, which works out to be 1am BST in the UK. American viewers can watch the series on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars continues next week. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.