Truth Seekers Amazon release date – when is Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s new series coming out?

The boys are back: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg – the duo behind Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End – are reuniting for TV series Truth Seekers. And, just the like the so-called Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, the eight-part series promises plenty of comedy-horror capers.

Advertisement

However, unlike many of their previous projects, Pegg won’t be playing the story’s protagonist. Instead, that honour falls to Frost, who’ll portray lead Gus Roberts, a broadband installer for fictional company Symle.

Alongside assistant Elton John (not that one, one played by Samson Kayo), Gus will stake out haunted churches, abandoned hospitals and underground bunkers with his ghost-detecting homemade gadgets.

What can we expect from the new series? Who else stars in it, and what kind of supernatural creatures will Frost and Pegg be facing?

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out everything we know about Truth Seekers below.

When is Truth Seekers’ release date on Amazon?

All eight episodes of Truth Seekers will be available to watch on Friday 30th October on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for Prime with a free 30 day free trial.

This differs to many other Amazon titles, such as The Boys, which are released weekly.

Is there a Truth Seekers trailer?

Yes! Amazon have now released a full trailer for the series. Not only does it introduce Frost as broadband engineer Gus Roberts, but the sneak peek also teases ghost sightings, exploding heads and a lot of creepy corridors.

A short Truth Seekers teaser also debuted at Comic-Con@Home in July 2020.

Full of spooky creatures, dark magic and talk of parallel universe, the teaser’s tagline – “the truth is way, way out there” – looks sure to promise some truly weird and wonderful episodes going forward.

In run up to the series, Amazon Prime Video have also released several new clips from the show.

Truth Seekers cast on Amazon

Nick Frost leads the Truth Seekers cast as Gus, described as a lonely man who works at “the most boring job you could have” – installing broadband. However, he uses this job as a cover for his true passion, which has him investigate strange phenomena for an online audience.

Simon Pegg stars as Gus’ boss Dave, the head of the broadband company who may have some nefarious motives.

The series also stars Samson Kayo as Elton, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, Susie Wokoma as Helen, Malcolm McDowell as Richard and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt as Dr Peter Toynbee.

What is Truth Seekers about?

According to Amazon Truth Seekers is “a horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

“However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.”

And according to the series’ co-creator, there was a big focus on finding the balance between scares and laughs.

“I think it was a mixture of wanting to get that X-Files kind of vibe but also looking back to old episodes of Arthur C. Clarke’s Mysterious World,” Nat Saunders said.

“Reading old books like the Usbourne Book Of Ghosts and the kind of paranormal stuff that obsessed us when we were growing up…We were kind of pulling up from different kinds of places.

“As Simon was saying, we wanted to take the horror really seriously and then make the comedy really funny. The horror stuff, it’s never spoof-y, it’s homage if anything. There might be things that you recognise from other films and TV shows, but hopefully we’ve kind of put a spin on them and taken them seriously.

Advertisement

“We haven’t done a kind of goofy like ‘Let’s add some laughs to a classic horror tropes scene,’ kind of thing.”