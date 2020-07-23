Watch Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunited in Amazon comedy series Truth Seekers

Big British news out of Comic-Con concerned the reunion of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in new paranormal horror comedy series Truth Seekers, for Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Fans of Shaun of the Dead and hit alt TV comedy Spaced will be ecstatic to discover that Frost and Pegg wrote the eight part series together and are acting together for the first time since the final part of their “Cornetto trilogy”, The World’s End, appeared in 2013.

They also released a teaser for the series, which features veteran actor Malcolm McDowell, and begins portentously: “Can you feel it? Ancient magic resides all around us. Ours is not the only universe. There are realms beyond it. Underneath it, a myriad of parallel dimensions.”

Truth Seekers will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this autumn and concerns the spooky exploits of amateur paranormal investigators who seek out ghosts around Britain.

According to Gamespot.com, Frost and Pegg told Comic-Con that in a sense it’s based on a true story because they did actually go ghost hunting together when they were young and thought that one day it would make a great show.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

That day has come and Truth Seekers could easily be a big hit for Amazon, considering the fan base Frost and Pegg have. Frost’s character is a broadband installer by day and a ghost hunter at night. Pegg plays Frost’s character’s boss at SMILE, the broadband provider, while it appears that McDowell plays Frost’s father or grandfather.

The Truth Seekers have an online channel and stream their findings with their online community and quickly discover that their experiences with ghost and paranormal activity are becoming more frequent and more threatening.

Their discoveries lead inevitably to a gigantic conspiracy which could bring an end to the world.

Truth Seekers co-stars James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, who were also co-writers. Jim Field Smith directs.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.