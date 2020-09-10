Little Mix have already dominated the charts and now they’re set to dominate the TV as they bring The Search to the BBC.

The premise is simple, the popstars are on the hunt for the next big band and they have searched all over the country for the very best.

Having been put together on X Factor themselves, Little Mix know exactly what it takes to be the perfect group on – and off – stage so will be on hand to coach the rising stars.

Now we know when Little Mix: The Search will start, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest new talent show.

When is Little Mix: The Search on TV?

We were supposed to be getting the exciting BBC series earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the talent show.

The BBC has now confirmed Little Mix: The Search will start on Saturday 26th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

We know the series will be seven episodes long and will see the pop superstars on the hunt for single members to form a group – just as they did on The X Factor all those years ago.

Filming did take place in January 2020, as confirmed by Jesy Nelson when she spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com following her NTAs win for her documentary, Odd One Out.

Who is the host of Little Mix: The Search?

The girls recently announced that comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey will host their new show.

Chris hails from South Shields, the same North East town as band members Jade and Perrie.

And he’ll now be teaming up with his fellow Northerners, as well as Jesy and Leigh-Anne for the BBC show.

The group announced the news on their official Twitter page, as they shared a promo shot with the caption: “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne.”

Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne ???? pic.twitter.com/uNE94C6lPl — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 11, 2020

Chris has a successful podcast with his wife, Rosie, called S***ged, Married, Annoyed, and the pair will be releasing a book based on the series in 2020.

What is Little Mix: The Search about?

The best-selling girl band, made up of Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will be putting down the microphone to become mentors to a new wave of talent, in a bid to find a new boy, girl or mixed-sex band.

Successful singers who are chosen to join the new bands will live together and gain access to the team that made Little Mix international best-selling performers, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The band which is deemed the overall winners scoop the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Jade added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

How do you apply for Little Mix: The Search?

Applications are now closed for Little Mix: The Search. Stay tuned to this page for more information about a potential second season and details on how you can be a part of it, if it’s confirmed.

How do you get tickets for Little Mix: The Search?

Unfortunately, applications closed for tickets for Little Mix: The Search in January. Since filming has completed, fans of the girl group will have to wait to see if there’s a second season to get in the audience to see their favourite group in action.

Little Mix: The Search launches on BBC One on 26th September.