"As far I know is it’s okay, all I do is someone does a COVID test on me and I travel down to London if I’m all clear," he said.

"Either there are four members of Little Mix or one on the telly, we’ll see."

An earlier episode of the series had been removed from the schedules two weeks ago after crew members returned positive COVID tests, while last week Jade had to carry out her role from home while she self-isolated.

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment on whether Jade will be back in the studio this week.

Despite the problems the show has been a massive hit with audiences since it debuted, and Ramsey went on to discuss why the girl group made such good judges on the series.

"The girls have been through this," he said. "Not only they’re such down to earth girls, they’re so lovely. They’ve been through this process and are so caring with the guys who auditioned.’

The programme began airing in September, with the world-renowned girl band putting together six different musical groups, including a boy band, a mixed group, a girl vocal group, a vocal and instruments band, a girl dance group and a rap R&B group.

Little Mix: The Search will continue on BBC One on 31st October. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.