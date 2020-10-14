"We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines," the statement read.

"Due to the format of the show, we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage COVID-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount," it continued. "We hope to be back on air on Saturday 24th October."

The BBC talent competition, which began airing in September, follows world-renowned girl band and X Factor winners Little Mix as they search for the next big pop group, with a boy band, a mixed group, a girl vocal group, a vocal and instruments band, a girl dance group and a rap R&B group being formed during the pre-recorded episodes.

Little Mix: The Search's first live show was due to air this weekend, with comedian and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist Chris Ramsey set to be presenting the 'Battle of the Bands' stage of the competition and Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall sitting on the judges' panel.

The shortlist of Little Mix: The Search contestants, set to compete against one another in the live shows, have been confirmed, with last weekend's episodes revealing the members of the girl dance group and the rap R&B collective.

Little Mix: The Search will continue on BBC One on 24th October. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.