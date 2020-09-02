Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us and as we approach the start of the 2020 series the contestant announcements are coming in thick and fast.

One of the latest to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is Good Morning Presenter Ranvir Singh, who joins previously announced celebs including Max George, Caroline Quentin and Jason Bell.

Singh announced the news herself while presenting ITV’s breakfast show, with her co-presenter Piers Morgan joking the pressure was on, saying, “You’re representing the show, you fail, we all fail.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ranvir.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

What has Ranvir Singh said about Strictly?