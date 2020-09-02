Accessibility Links

Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Everything you need to know about Ranvir Singh, the Good Morning Britain presenter putting on her dancing shoes for Strictly 2020.

ranvir singh

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us and as we approach the start of the 2020 series the contestant announcements are coming in thick and fast.

One of the latest to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is Good Morning Presenter Ranvir Singh, who joins previously announced celebs including Max George, Caroline Quentin and Jason Bell.

Singh announced the news herself while presenting ITV’s breakfast show, with her co-presenter Piers Morgan joking the pressure was on, saying, “You’re representing the show, you fail, we all fail.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ranvir.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

What has Ranvir Singh said about Strictly?

Announcing the news of her participation while presenting Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said, “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.  Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

