Meet Caroline Quentin – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Men Behaving Badly star

Strictly Come Dancing season is here at last! After a rather miserable year, the beloved dancing competition is returning to bring a bit of sparkle and joy to the chilly winter months.

Advertisement

Fans have been speculating for months, but now we’re finally getting some official announcements about who will be taking part in this year’s competition.

Among the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, we have BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, and The Wanted singer Max George.

Fans were thrilled to hear that popular actress and broadcaster Caroline Quentin is also competing this year, after recently proving her culinary skills on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake-Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing presenter Caroline Quentin.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Caroline Quentin?

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Caroline Quentin shot to fame on the cult favourite British sitcom Men Behaving Badly, starring opposite Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.

She jumped into another leading comedy role in 1998’s Kiss Me Kate, which ran for three series, before moving into more dramatic roles with crime drama Blue Murder and ITV’s Life Begins.

More recently, she fronted short-lived sitcom Life of Riley and appeared in literary drama Dickensian, while also presenting factual programmes such as The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Walks with My Dog.

Earlier this year, Quentin had a guest role in BBC comedy The Other One and competed in Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, losing out on star baker to Queer Eye star Tan France.

What has Caroline Quentin said about Strictly?

Following news of her involvement in this year’s series, Quentin said that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” in Strictly Come Dancing.

Quentin revealed that she has some dance and tap experience, as well as studying ballet between the age of three and 12, but she isn’t confident it will give her an advantage.

She added: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.