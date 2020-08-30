Supernatural stars emotionally announce filming has started on final episode

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have announced that filming has resumed on the final episodes of the long-running fantasy series.

The pair each uploaded an emotional Instagram post to mark the occasion, as their 15-year stint on the fan favourite programme draws to a close.

Filming on Supernatural was halted earlier this year as the coronavirus swept across many countries around the world, prompting US broadcaster The CW to put the final season on hiatus.

Fans are understandably anxious for it to return, to learn exactly what the fate of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester will be, but they could end up having an emotional time.

Ackles said in an Instagram video: “So last night we completed 326 episodes of Supernatural and at the very end of every one of those scripts are three words: ‘to be continued.’

“Today, we start episode number 327 and at the very bottom of the very last page of this script, there are only two words,” before holding up a page saying ‘the end’.

Padalecki has found himself similarly moved by the end of the series, reflecting on the Supernatural experience in a separate post to his own page.

He said: “As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me.

“It’s been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies.”

While it will no doubt be tough for the duo to leave the show behind, ending their working partnership for the time being at least, both have follow-up projects line up already.

Padalecki will star in a brand new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger for The CW, while Ackles is joining the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s vicious superhero satire The Boys in season three.

