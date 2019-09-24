In the 1990s version, which ran for eight seasons, the show followed Texas Ranger Sergeant Cordell Walker, a modern-day Ranger who adheres to the Code of the Old West, despite modern-day conventions and laws.

The upcoming remake will reportedly cast a woman in the role of Walker's professional partner (a departure from the original), the pair proving themselves to be “the modern-day heroes our world needs," according to Deadline.

Supernatural is ending after 15 seasons, although one of Padalecki's co-stars recently suggested that there could be a reboot on the cards sometime in the future.

"It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over," said Jensen Ackles, who plays Sean's brother Dean Winchester in the show, at a recent Television Critics Association panel (via Deadline).

"I’m not ready to close doors or burn bridges — that would be foolish. Is something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? Why not?"