Later clarifying his comments, Ackles explained: "I’m not ready to close doors or burn bridges — that would be foolish. Is something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? Why not?"

Despite Ackles showing enthusiasm for another series in the future, Mark Pedowitz, head of broadcaster The CW, has ruled out a new Supernatural spin-off. "The show's essence and blood are Jared [Padalecki, who plays Sam] and Jensen [Ackles]," Pedowitz said during the presentation, before stating no further spinoffs are currently in discussion.

Whether or not Ackles gets his wish and Supernatural returns in the distant future, we can be sure fans will enjoy one more season of the show, set to hit US screens on 10th October and the UK's on a yet-to-be-unveiled date, likely in Spring 2020.