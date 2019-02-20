Sci-fi series Nightflyers has been cancelled after just one season
Fans are already asking Netflix to save the show – but could it follow in the footsteps of Lucifer and Designated Survivor
George RR Martin's latest series Nightflyers has been cancelled by US network SyFy.
The sci-fi show was only released on Netflix in the UK earlier in 2019, but it has now been confirmed that Nightflyers will not return for season two.
A SyFy spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that the sci-fi series, based on the Game of Thrones author's novella of the same name, will not be recommissioned.
Nightflyers was originally conceived as an ongoing series, but its fate looks all-but sealed now, with actor David Ajala having already signed on to star in a new drama called Under The Bridge.
That said, Netflix have been known to swoop in and pluck shows from the abyss. In 2018, it resuscitated both Designated Survivor and Lucifer, both of which were backed by major campaigns from fans who were dying to see them revived.
Nightflyers fans: if you want to get the show saved, you better get going...
