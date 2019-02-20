A SyFy spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that the sci-fi series, based on the Game of Thrones author's novella of the same name, will not be recommissioned.

Nightflyers was originally conceived as an ongoing series, but its fate looks all-but sealed now, with actor David Ajala having already signed on to star in a new drama called Under The Bridge.

That said, Netflix have been known to swoop in and pluck shows from the abyss. In 2018, it resuscitated both Designated Survivor and Lucifer, both of which were backed by major campaigns from fans who were dying to see them revived.

More like this

Nightflyers fans: if you want to get the show saved, you better get going...

Advertisement

Nightflyers is streaming NOW on Netflix