Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? Jungle camp’s new castle location

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is swapping New South Wales in Australia for North Wales in the UK when it returns for its 20th edition this year.

The change makes it the first time in the show’s history that filming will take place outside of the Australian jungle, with coronavirus restrictions promoting the shift.

And with a main castle and an additional farm location both having been revealed we now know exactly where this year’s batch of celebrities will find themselves setting up camp.

The news was first confirmed by ITV in August, with Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment, at ITV Studios, explaining “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

So, where exactly will the show be filmed this year?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is I’m a Celebrity UK filming?

It was confirmed in August 2020 that the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales would be used as the main location for the new series.

The castle is set in 250 acres of gardens and ground, with views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, but the celebrities could be in for a scare – with several ghost sightings having been reported in the castle.

And later in August it was revealed that a second location would also be used, with a North Wales farm situated close to Gwrych Castle set to be used for the show.

Manorafon Farm Park has been booked for exclusive use by the show’s producers, and a look at the farm’s website reveals a possible hint as to what the celebs will be up to, with the ‘Explore’ section reading, “We also have a Reptile Hut full of interesting critters.”

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

Since the second series in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

And while on screen all you see is the camp itself plus a series of suspension bridges and the studio where Ant and Dec broadcast, there is plenty more going on behind the scenes.

The production extends beyond what appears on camera, with an on-site medical facility, a space for props storage and an area where family and friends of the celebrities gather on the morning of each eviction.

Google Maps

However, the show is reportedly considering moving from the UNESCO heritage site when the current I’m a Celeb contract expires in 2020. According to The Sun, producers are discussing moving the show to Kangaroo Island in the future – although this has not been confirmed.

ITV Pictures

Where do the celebrities stay after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint living off rice and beans, enduring cold showers and suffering multiple insect bites, the celebs are due a bit of luxury.

Usually, each evicted contestant is put up at the five-star Versace Hotel in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve certainly earned it. Palazzo Versace Hotel too, if you have a couple of hundred pounds a night to spare…

There’s no news yet on which luxury location the celebs will be escaping to after the castle, but if it’s anything like the Versace Hotel, it’s going to be well worth eating all those creepy crawlies for.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.