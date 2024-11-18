He also posted a picture of Tulisa with the caption, "YES 2012 come throughhhhhhh," which was the year that Rylan was a contestant on The X Factor – at the same time that Tulisa was a judge on the talent show.

Tulisa shot to fame as part of the British R&B group N-Dubz and went on to join the judging panel of The X Factor in 2011, eventually mentoring Little Mix in the process.

While cleared to complete all the I'm a Celeb challenges, Tulisa has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, which involves a sudden temporary weakness of the facial muscles that can lead to lack of movement and regularly affects one side of the face.

Last month, Tulisa also revealed that a doctor had found "three chronically infected cysts" in her cheek.

Speaking about joining the I'm a Celeb line-up for this year, Tulisa has said: "My friends who I have told are really excited.

"They feel it will be good for people to see the person I am – and not the perception. They are two very different people and they are excited.

"I just want to be in a place now where I live authentically."

She also explained her thoughts about being back on primetime TV once again after many years out of the spotlight, saying: "I haven’t been thrust this much into the spotlight in a while and I have avoided it out of irrational fear.

"I will probably be the most emotional when I first go in. It will take me a while to settle in, but I know I will get past that."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 on Monday 18th November 2024 at 9pm.

