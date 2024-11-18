Rylan Clark issues emotional reminder to I'm a Celeb fans for Tulisa Contostavlos TV comeback
The new season of I'm a Celeb launched this past weekend.
TV presenter Rylan Clark has issued a reminder to those online about the previous health issues of singer Tulisa Contostavlos as she enters the jungle for the new season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
On the launch of the new season over the weekend, Rylan took to X to tweet about his friend Tulisa, writing: "Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make s**t jokes about her on twitter yeah x."
He also posted a picture of Tulisa with the caption, "YES 2012 come throughhhhhhh," which was the year that Rylan was a contestant on The X Factor – at the same time that Tulisa was a judge on the talent show.
Tulisa shot to fame as part of the British R&B group N-Dubz and went on to join the judging panel of The X Factor in 2011, eventually mentoring Little Mix in the process.
While cleared to complete all the I'm a Celeb challenges, Tulisa has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, which involves a sudden temporary weakness of the facial muscles that can lead to lack of movement and regularly affects one side of the face.
Last month, Tulisa also revealed that a doctor had found "three chronically infected cysts" in her cheek.
Read more:
- Children in Need 2024 raises huge total after star-studded broadcast
- Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood shocks crowd with Sarah Hadland gripe
Speaking about joining the I'm a Celeb line-up for this year, Tulisa has said: "My friends who I have told are really excited.
"They feel it will be good for people to see the person I am – and not the perception. They are two very different people and they are excited.
"I just want to be in a place now where I live authentically."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
She also explained her thoughts about being back on primetime TV once again after many years out of the spotlight, saying: "I haven’t been thrust this much into the spotlight in a while and I have avoided it out of irrational fear.
"I will probably be the most emotional when I first go in. It will take me a while to settle in, but I know I will get past that."
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 on Monday 18th November 2024 at 9pm.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.