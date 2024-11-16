The annual extravaganza raises money for various Children in Need projects designed to help young people in the UK, with stars often queueing up to get involved in the event.

This year was no exception, with a number of BBC shows and presenters throwing themselves into fundraising efforts – none more so than former Take Me Out and Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness.

The television presenter took on the challenge of a gruelling 300-mile bike ride across five days, taking him from Wrexham to Glasgow, on just a pint-sized Raleigh Chopper.

Though it must have been incredibly challenging, McGuinness appeared jubilant as he crossed the finish line and later learned that he had raised a total of £8.8 million single-handedly for his remarkable feat.

That number made up a sizeable portion of the total funds raised with presenters Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Lenny Rush and Chris Ramsey seen celebrating on stage.

Other stars who appeared at the ever-popular event include Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa, who premiered a teaser from upcoming Christmas special Joy to the World, and animated character Bluey – who performed with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals!

Other highlights included Slow Horses actor and general screen legend Gary Oldman reading a Cbeebies Bedtime Story, while Girls Aloud debuted their charity single dedicated to the memory of the late group member Sarah Harding.

The re-release of Stand By You, which first served as a Children in Need single back in 2004, uses only Harding's vocals, which had recently been rediscovered following her passing in 2021 from breast cancer.

Jodie Whittaker's incredible TARDIS from Doctor Who's 2022 New Year's Day special Eve of the Daleks was also auctioned off for the fundraising pot.

Children in Need has raised more than £1 billion for charities and projects for disadvantaged youth since 1980.

