I'm a Celebrity 2024 releases first look at GK Barry in intense Bushtucker Trial
Things get a bit too close for comfort in tonight's episode.
With the dawn of a new season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, there's also a raft of tricky (and oftentimes insect-filled) challenges to come.
After launching this weekend, the public vote has meant that the second episode of the new season will see GK Barry take on the Vile Volcano – and we now have a first look at what's to come.
In a bid to win stars for the camp, Barry will be heading underground for the challenge – but the catch is she's not alone down there.
In the preview of tonight's (Monday 18th November) episode, we see how she not only comes across red ants but is also joined in the tunnel by a pretty big spider. Will she manage to keep her cool?
You can watch the preview of tonight's episode below.
Barry has previously admitted that she is terrified of "everything", so in terms of how she'll be able to handle this challenge, we'll just have to wait and see.
Speaking to ITV ahead of going into the jungle, she confessed: "I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the trials and I am genuinely scared of everything. The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being."
She also admitted that she will miss her girlfriend and cat the most. "When you are missing home and all you want is your comfort people, then that will be hard if they are not there," she explained.
"But my girlfriend is also very excited for me and thinks I will do really well."
The new season sees the TikTok star joined by the likes of TV personality Coleen Rooney, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, as well as many others.
Speaking about joining the cast, Barry told ITV: "I’m a superfan! [Ant & Dec] went, 'What is a GK Barry?' and now we have gone from that to me being on the show.
"It has gone full circle. I can’t wait to meet them in Australia in the jungle. I am also excited to meet everyone on the programme, as the cast is always so amazing."
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 on Monday 18th November 2024 at 9pm.
