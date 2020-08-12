Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? Jungle camp’s new castle location

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is going to look pretty different from previous years.

Advertisement

It was recently revealed that the 2020 show would be taking place in the UK, instead of Australia due to the coronavirus.

ITV confirmed the news in August, with Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment, at ITV Studios, explaining “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

So, where exactly will the show be filmed this year?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is I’m a Celebrity UK filming?

While an exact location has not yet been officially revealed for the 2020 show, ITV Studios has said that the show will unfold in “a ruined castle in the countryside”.

Some reports suggest that I’m A Celeb 2020 will be filmed in north Wales, potentially near the village of Ewloe – though ITV has not yet commented.

Looking at a map, potential locations could include nearby Ewloe Castle, Hawarden Old Castle, or Flint Castle.

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

Since the second series in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

And while on screen all you see is the camp itself plus a series of suspension bridges and the studio where Ant and Dec broadcast, there is plenty more going on behind the scenes.

The production extends beyond what appears on camera, with an on-site medical facility, a space for props storage and an area where family and friends of the celebrities gather on the morning of each eviction.

Google Maps

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, the show is reportedly considering moving from the UNESCO heritage site when the current I’m a Celeb contract expires in 2020. According to The Sun, producers are discussing moving the show to Kangaroo Island in the future – although this has not been confirmed.

ITV Pictures

Where do the celebrities stay after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint living off rice and beans, enduring cold showers and suffering multiple insect bites, the celebs are due a bit of luxury.

Usually, each evicted contestant is put up at the five-star Versace Hotel in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve certainly earned it. Palazzo Versace Hotel too, if you have a couple of hundred pounds a night to spare…

There’s no news yet on which luxury location the celebs will be escaping to after the castle, but if it’s anything like the Versace Hotel, it’s going to be well worth eating all those creepy crawlies for.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.