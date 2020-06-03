Meet the cast of BBC One sitcom The Other One

BBC One’s new comedy drama The Other One follows two young women, both called Catherine, who discover that they’re half-sisters after their dad dies and it’s revealed he’d been keeping a secret second family.

Now, sensible Cathy and fun-loving Cat are getting to know one another for the first time – while working out who gets to keep Dad’s ashes.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Other One.

Ellie White plays Cathy

Who is Cathy? An uptight woman who’s engaged, and works at a firm that insures insurance companies. Her life is turned upside down when she discovers that her father had a second family – and that she has a sister, also called Catherine.

Where have I seen Ellie White before? You’ll probably recognise White for playing Princess Beatrice in The Windsors, and for roles in the likes of Stath Lets Flats, Reasons to Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Lauren Socha plays Cat

Who is Cat? A fun-loving delivery driver for Deliveroo, Cat is the opposite of her newly discovered half-sister Cathy – despite sharing her name and being born only five days apart. But they’ve both always wanted a sister, and as the series goes on, they begin to bond.

Where have I seen Lauren Socha before? Socha is best known for playing telepathic young offender Kelly Bailey in the E4 sci-fi drama Misfits. She also played Anna in Sharon Horgan comedy drama Catastrophe.

Rebecca Front plays Tess

Who is Tess? Colin’s widow and Cathy’s mother, she’s incensed to discover that her husband had a second family, and immediately begins dating other men following his funeral.

Where have I seen Rebecca Front before? Front is known for roles in the likes of Transformers: The Last Knight, Humans, The Thick of It, Poldark (as Lady Whitworth), Dark Money, War & Peace and more recently in the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.

Siobhan Finneran plays Marilyn

Who is Marilyn? Colin’s eccentric mistress, and mother to Cat.

Where have I seen Siobhan Finneran before? Finneran is a familiar face in British television, having had recurring roles in various prime time dramas, including Downton Abbey (as sly maid Sarah O’Brien), Happy Valley, Cold Feet, A Confession, and The Stranger.

Amit Shah plays Marcus

Who is Marcus? Cathy’s fiancé, who’s currently in the dog house for sending nude pictures to a co-worker.

Where have I seen Amit Shah before? The actor has starred in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing (as Fred), His Dark Materials (as Dr Rendal), and the films Last Christmas and The Hundred-Foot journey.

Simon Greenall plays Colin

Who is Colin? Father to both Cathy and Cat, he had a secret second family for decades. The secret is exposed after Colin has a heart attack at his own birthday party.

Where have I seen Simon Greenhall before? Parents with kids of a certain might recognise Greenhall for voicing Captain Barnacles in the children’s series The Octonauts. He’s also starred in Benidorm, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and The Road to Brexit.

The Other One begins airing on Friday 5th June at 9pm on BBC One, and will air weekly in the same time slot – check out what else is on with our TV Guide