When is The Windsors back on TV for series 3?

The real-life Windsors may be all over the news, but it’s been a while since we saw The Windsors on our screens: the last time around was 2018’s royal wedding special.

As the comedy returns for a third series, here’s what you need to know…

When is The Windsors back on TV?

The Windsors continues on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

Series three will have six episodes.

How will The Windsors cover the Meghan and Harry story?

According to Channel 4, in this series “The Fab Four” are “feuding”: that is, the Queen’s grandkids ‘Wills’ (Hugh Skinner) and Harry (Tom Durant-Pritchard), and their wives Kate (Louise Ford) and Meghan (Kathryn Dysdale).

The broadcaster adds: “Under the orders of his wife Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale), Harry tries to replace his hard drinking and rugger-bugger ways with mindfulness and mint tea. Fortunately though his IQ remains unchanged: eight.”

But unless there have been last-minute re-shoots, it seems unlikely The Windsors will cover Harry and Meghan‘s big announcement of January 2020, when they told the world: “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

How will The Windsors approach the Prince Andrew story?

It’ll be extremely interesting to see how The Windsors handles the Prince Andrew scandal. For those who missed it, in November 2019 the Queen’s son came under scrutiny thanks to his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and faced fresh attention for allegations against him of sexual abuse.

His Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis was car crash TV, and four days later he suspended his public duties for the “foreseeable future”.

In the blurb for the new series, Channel 4 does say: “With Beatrice (Ellie White) getting married, Eugenie (Celeste Dring), and Fergie (Katy Wix) worry whose going to walk her down the aisle now Andrew (Tim Wallers) has ‘withdrawn from public life’.”

There’s also this tweet featuring Tim Wallers as Prince Andrew in a previous clip from the show…

Who is in the cast of The Windsors?

The role of Prince Harry will be taken over by Tom Durant-Pritchard, as original actor Richard Goulding moves on to pastures new.

Durant-Pritchard said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Windsors family… it has been a pleasure playing such a well-loved character.”

Writers Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie added: “Tom was brilliant and fitted into our Royal Family perfectly. Harry’s got plenty on his plate this series – one week he gets mistaken for a brain surgeon and has to perform a highly invasive brain operation. Does he pull it off? You’ll have to tune in to find out! (But if you’re too busy: no).”

In February 2020, Channel 4 confirmed that Miriam Margolyes (Call the Midwife) would be guest starring as Queen Victoria, with the star stating: “Queen Victoria has always been one of my heroes. I hope she’ll forgive my irreverent portrayal.”

She is joined by Julia Deakin (Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz) and Simon Day (The Life of Rock with Brian Pern, The Fast Show), who will play Carole and Mike Middleton respectively in the new series.

Speaking of the casting, Deakin said: “I am shocked they let me have a go at this. I love the show and everyone wonders how they get away with it, the answer is…because it’s funny! Carole is a gift, an enigma wrapped in a riddle. So little footage of her actually speaking exists! Less is definitely more. The Windsors version is far from this. Mix Carole and Mike on a weekend with Camilla and Prince Charles. Oh dear!”

Day added: “Great to be appearing in The Windsors as Mike Middleton. I never thought I would get this close to the royal family.”

They join a cast that includes Katherine Drysdale as Meghan, Harry Enfield as Prince Charles, Haydn Gwynn as Camilla (Duchess of Cornwall), Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Vicki Pepperdine as Princess Anne, and Matthew Cottle as Prince Edward.

In series three, we’ll see Charles conjure up the devil “in his new role as defender of ALL faiths,” Camilla clash with her daughter-in-law’s mum Carol Middleton, and Pippa Middleton “inveigling” her way into sister Meghan and Harry’s life by getting a job as their nanny. Princess Anne is set to fall for David Beckham, while “hapless” Edward “falls victim to Bulgarian loan-sharks.”